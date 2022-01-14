Infant Swim Classes coming to the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mindy Kochuyt is a certified instructor for ISR and is swim classes from January 31 - March 11 at Comfort Inn in Moline near the airport. Lessons are every day Monday through Friday, being available in the morning and in the late afternoon/early evening. The cost for these life saving classes are $100 a week with a ISR national registration fee of $105. Lessons are very safe and the children are followed by a nurse if there are any underlying medical issues.

Did you know:

- Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of 4 in the US

- Drowning is preventable and ISR instructors teach children to save themselves if they were to reach the water alone

- ISR has taught over 300,000 children

m.kochuyt@infantswim.com // mindyisr.com // infantswim.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.