Iowa State Patrol: Young driver caught going 101 mph to ‘beat the snow storm’

The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at 101 mph on Highway 218 in Washington County.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowans to think about the safety of themselves and others on the road, especially as snow falls Friday.

The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at 101 mph on Highway 218 in Washington County.

“The young driver was going to see family in Cedar Rapids ‘wanting to beat the snow storm.’”

