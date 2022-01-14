Noise exposure from daily life leads to hearing loss

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Your ability to hear affects your total wellness and wellbeing more than you might think.

That’s why learning about the Noise Thermometer is important. Think of it as a way measure how much damage might be happening to our hearing from day-to-day, normal noise-inducing sources. Some of these sources are part of our daily lives (like a hair dryer!).

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers joins the show to explain the relationship between noise, length of time exposed to noise, and examples of where (including employment) we might be want to consider ear protection, turning down volumes, or shortening the time of exposures. Here’s a big example: an Iowa Hawkeye football game is gauged at over 120 decibels (not sustained for the entire game---but it’s LOUD most of the time). Parker also elaborates on how hearing loss is associated with a MUCH GREATER risk of cognitive function problems including dementia.

