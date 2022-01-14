Advertisement

North Scott Lancers top West in The Pit

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lancers used a big second half to pull away from the West Falcons to grab a MAC win in The Pit.

West only trailed by 3 after the first quarter and 4 at the halftime break, but the Lancers came out of the locker room on fire. North Scott outscored the Falcons by 11 in the third quarter on their way to a 68-47 win.

Oliver Hughes led the Lancers with 23 points, 18 of those scored from three point range.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
Moline-Coal Valley School District releases statement in response to a circulating after school ‘Satan Club’ flyer
First Alert Day
First Alert Day in effect from noon Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday due to snow
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies
The boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, has been charged with first-degree murder and other...
Illinois boy found dead in Gary had partially frozen organs
The City of Bettendorf announced the development of the Dowtown Bettendorf Organization on...
Bettendorf police search for person who shot and killed neighborhood dog

Latest News

Davenport, IA
Bettendorf wins a battle of ranked teams at Assumption
Eldridge, IA
North Scott Lancers top West in The Pit
Davenport, IA
Bettendorf wins a battle of ranked teams at Assumption
Rock Island, IL
Augustana women pick up a CCIW win