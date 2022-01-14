North Scott Lancers top West in The Pit

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lancers used a big second half to pull away from the West Falcons to grab a MAC win in The Pit.

West only trailed by 3 after the first quarter and 4 at the halftime break, but the Lancers came out of the locker room on fire. North Scott outscored the Falcons by 11 in the third quarter on their way to a 68-47 win.

Oliver Hughes led the Lancers with 23 points, 18 of those scored from three point range.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.