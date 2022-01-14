Removing Toxic People From Your Life
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Lonning shares how to remove toxicity from our lives through a few steps.
- You can’t be love by everyone - and that’s OKAY!
- Let bullies be themselves - don’t let them gaslight you.
- Listen to your guy - it’s OKAY to cut those people from your life.
- Remember your worth - don’t waste your time on those who don’t see it.
- Toxic family members - don’t get a free pass.
