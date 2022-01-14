Advertisement

Removing Toxic People From Your Life

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Lonning shares how to remove toxicity from our lives through a few steps.

  • You can’t be love by everyone - and that’s OKAY!
  • Let bullies be themselves - don’t let them gaslight you.
  • Listen to your guy - it’s OKAY to cut those people from your life.
  • Remember your worth - don’t waste your time on those who don’t see it.
  • Toxic family members - don’t get a free pass.

Psychology Health Group // 2102 E 38th St, Davenport, IA 52807

