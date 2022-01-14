Advertisement

Rep. Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson(Courtesy: legis.iowa.gov)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hinson made the announcement on Twitter, saying she began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms on Thursday and has since tested positive for COVID-19.

She is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and has received a booster.

Hinson said she is isolating, but will continue to work remotely in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan. 14, 2022
First Alert Day in effect from noon Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday due to snow
Shovels still needed
Patchy fog and partly sunny before snow returns Friday
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says suspected human skeletal remains were found near...
Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in Andalusia confirmed to be a woman
The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into Four Seasons...
Vehicle crashes into Davenport business Thursday
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Department offers special pediatric COVID-19 clinic Saturday
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer Saturday clinic and walk-ins at all clinics
Rock Island County Health Department offers special pediatric COVID-19 clinic Saturday; Friday pediatric clinics open to walk-ins
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Illinois Region 1 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 9, 2022
COVID-19 hospitalizations in northwest Illinois highest since pandemic began