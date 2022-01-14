Rock Island County reports 5 deaths, 703 new COVID cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported five COVID-19 deaths.

They are a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and two men in their 90s, all of whom had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now 433.

“We offer our sincere condolences to their loved ones,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department said.

The health department also reported 703 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 27,475.

The average age of infected patients is 33, the health department said. There are 91 people hospitalized with the virus in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

Five women in their 90s

Three women in their 80s

10 women in their 70s

31 women in their 60s

47 women in their 50s

60 women in their 40s

60 women in their 30s

62 women in their 20s

14 women in their teens

35 girls in their teens

47 girls younger than 13

12 girl infants 1 or younger

Two men in their 80s

12 men in their 70s

30 men in their 60s

32 men in their 50s

50 men in their 40s

44 men in their 30s

39 men in their 20s

Six men in their teens

34 boys in their teens

62 boys younger than 13

Six boy infants 1 or younger

The health department typically releases new COVID-19 data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Starting Jan. 21, they will report the number of positive cases for the week, total hospitalizations on the date of the report and total deaths.

“Over-the-counter COVID-19 test results are not reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s disease reporting system; therefore, the prevalence of disease in our community is underreported by our case count public releases,” the health department said in a media release. COVID-19 data is available from both the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

“The state of Illinois reported more than 207,000 cases this week, and that doesn’t include the ones where patients took home tests,” Ludwig said. “We know that the virus is rampant in every county in the United States, not just Rock Island County.

“The most important messages at this time are to wear a mask in public, stay home when you a sick, seek healthcare resources if you become sicker, and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Plus, if it’s been five months since your second Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months since your Johnson & Johnson dose, get boosted. Everyone 5 and older must get vaccinated so we can end this pandemic.”

To help get more children vaccinated, the health department is offering a special Pfizer clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for children 5-17 for all doses, including boosters for children 12 and older who received their second dose at least five months ago. Children who recently tested positive for COVID-19 should be vaccinated 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

