Rock Island native sculpting for ‘IceStravaganza’ this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ice blocks totaling nearly 3,600 pounds are being sculpted into beautiful sculptures in downtown Davenport ahead of the 10th annual “IceStravaganza” this weekend.

TV6 talked with one sculptor who’s been battling the warm elements the past few days to prepare for the popular event. “I carve ice sculptures all year, but typically they’re just the smaller pieces, one block.”

Rob Storm has been sculpting ice in the Quad Cities for nearly three decades, but nothing as big as the sculptures for “IceStravaganza”.

“This event allows us to stack ice and make really big sculptures you don’t sell to a normal client. So, it’s a chance to really expand the art and just, it’s a lot of fun. It’s really challenging too,” said Storm.

For the past five years, Storm has brainstormed the sculpture theme for the event, and this year’s theme is ‘Zoo Animal Safari.’

“We try to think of a general idea where we have a lot of ideas within it. This year I chose a zoo theme. We’re all good at carving animals and it gives us a wide variety of subject matter,” said Storm.

This year, students from Grinnell College tagged along to help carve some ice.

“It’s always nice just to share the joy and that learning step. You know, a light goes on in their head and then they go, ‘man I can do this!’ And with a lot of practice you get better and better,” said Storm.

Better and better, as long as the elements cooperate.

The sunshine and mild January temperatures the past few days haven’t been the most ideal for ice sculpting, but special tarps are keeping the cold air in and protecting the sculptures.

And when all the sculpting is done and the LED lights are placed…

“It’s fun. I mean, there will be kids everywhere. And everybody wants to touch things. And it is a really good event. I’ve always had a great feeling when everything is done,” said Storm.

“IceStravaganza” starts at 5 p.m. Friday at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. The event is free and runs until 10 p.m. Sunday.

If you want to stay in your car, there will be a drive-through sculpture display as well.

