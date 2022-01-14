Advertisement

Snow arrives around midday and continues into the night

Accumulations likely higher to the west of the Mississippi
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for moderate to heavy snow today into the evening and early Saturday.  There has been a minor shift to the east in the track of the system which will bring higher snowfall amounts into the QCA.  In general, snow will start up by 9AM NW of the QC, around noon along the Mississippi and this afternoon easter of the QC.  We are still expecting a sharp drop off in snowfall amounts east of the QC.  As of now snow will wrap up overnight and after all is said and done the QC will likely finish up between 3″-5″ with areas to the west picking up 5″-7″ and sharp drop off to and inch or two to the east.  Winds will pick up tonight so some blowing and drifting could be an issue for those out early Saturday morning. Our weather pattern will quiet down behind this clipper and temps will be in the 20s this weekend.

TODAY: Snow.  High: 32º Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow wraps up.  Low: 20º Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 25º.

