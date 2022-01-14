Advertisement

Snow moves in this afternoon

Accumulations likely higher to the west of the Mississippi
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: A First Alert Day is in effect for moderate to heavy snow today into the evening and early Saturday. There has been a minor shift to the east in the track of the system which will bring higher snowfall amounts into the QCA. The snow begins to move into Illinois around lunchtime and will continue to pick up through the evening hours.

Travel will become difficult quickly after the snow falls. As of now snow will wrap up overnight and after all is said and done the QC will likely finish up between 3″-5″ with areas to the west picking up 5″-7″ and sharp drop off to and inch or two to the east. Winds will pick up tonight so some blowing and drifting could be an issue for those out early Saturday morning. Our weather pattern will quiet down behind this clipper and temps will be in the 20s this weekend.

TODAY: Snow. High: 34º Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow wraps up. Low: 20º Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 25º.

