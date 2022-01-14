Advertisement

TV6 First Alert Day: Live snow blog

Updates throughout the day on the wintry weather across the QCA
Jan. 1, 2022
Jan. 1, 2022
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -

12:35 PM: Roads are becoming partially to completely snow covered west of the Quad Cities. Road conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the afternoon and evening. Heaviest snow is expected to fall west of the Mississippi River.

12:35 pm Friday 1/14/22
12:35 pm Friday 1/14/22

12:20 PM:

Here’s the latest radar just before 12:30 p.m. Click here for Interactive Radar.

Just before 12:30 pm
Just before 12:30 pm

The snow began falling outside KWQC-TV6 around 11:30 this morning.

Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: A First Alert Day is in effect for moderate to heavy snow today into the evening and early Saturday. There has been a minor shift to the east in the track of the system which will bring higher snowfall amounts into the QCA. The snow begins to move into Illinois around lunchtime and will continue to pick up through the evening hours.

Travel will become difficult quickly after the snow falls. As of now snow will wrap up overnight and after all is said and done the QC will likely finish up between 3″-5″ with areas to the west picking up 5″-7″ and sharp drop off to and inch or two to the east. Winds will pick up tonight so some blowing and drifting could be an issue for those out early Saturday morning. Our weather pattern will quiet down behind this clipper and temps will be in the 20s this weekend.

