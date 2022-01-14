Understanding Your Partner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - They say opposites attract. But not always! In fact, if you’re having a hard time finding love lately and are hoping to turn it around before Valentine’s Day, the problem might not be with the partners you are going after, but failing to understand your own love archetype, in other words the qualities and characteristics that define the type of partner you are.

Dr. Carmen Harra talks all about this in her new book “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” and she has helped more than 40,000 patients find and create truly happy and fulfilling relationships during her career.

1. Become familiar with the seven archetypes: what are they and how do they play out in our personalities?

2. Reflect on your past relationships: what were their biggest obstacles and why did they end?

3. Keep a journal of your and your partner’s emotions, behaviors, and reactions for one week.

4. Pinpoint emotional patterns in your entries: what emotions do you experience most frequently?

5. Identify your and your partner’s archetypes.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.