Woman killed in Jan. 6 Burlington mobile home fire identified

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman killed in a mobile home fire earlier this month has been identified as 54-year-old Lisa Joy McCoy.

The Burlington Fire Department said in a media release Friday that the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined McCoy died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation.

At 2:37 a.m. Jan. 6, the fire department and deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a mobile home on fire at the Timberline Estates Mobile Home Park, 14876 Washington Road, in rural West Burlington in Flint River Township, according to a media release.

Firefighters found a mobile home in lot 193 that was fully engulfed in fire. Firefighters got the fire under control at 3:18 a.m., according to the release.

During a search of the mobile home, a body was located. McCoy was the sole occupant of the mobile home.

The mobile home, owned by Homes in Iowa and managed by Timberline Estates, is a total loss.

