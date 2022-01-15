Advertisement

2022 Obamacare open enrollment ending

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KWQC) - 2022 open enrollment for what is popularly known as “Obamacare” closes at the end of Saturday, January 15.

That is for 33 states that use the federal exchange, along with a handful of others that have their own marketplaces.

States including New York and California have extended deadlines for a few more weeks.

As of January 8, more than 14 million people had signed up for coverage through the exchanges.

It is a record number for the now nine year old program.

