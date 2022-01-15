2022 Obamacare open enrollment ending

(KWQC) - 2022 open enrollment for what is popularly known as “Obamacare” closes at the end of Saturday, January 15.

That is for 33 states that use the federal exchange, along with a handful of others that have their own marketplaces.

States including New York and California have extended deadlines for a few more weeks.

As of January 8, more than 14 million people had signed up for coverage through the exchanges.

It is a record number for the now nine year old program.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.