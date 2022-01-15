Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free informational virtual series

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is offering a free virtual education series to kick-off the new year.

The programs are available to help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible. Each virtual education program will be held over Zoom and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through an Alzheimer’s journey. The schedule of programs includes:

  • New Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatments - January 19, 2022, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Legal and Financial - January 26, 2022, 3:30-5:00 p.m.
  • Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage - February 9, 2022, 3:30-5:00 p.m.
  • Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Late Stage - February 16, 2022, 3:30-5:00 p.m.

To learn more and register for any of these programs, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Programs Event Calendar or contact Megan Pedersen, the Paula Sands Live guest, at 563.293.8058 or mepedersen@alz.org.

There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 66,000 in Iowa. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends are serving as caregivers, including 73,000 in Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blowing and drifting will snow continue this morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies this...
First Alert Day in effect until 10 AM Saturday due to snow
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says suspected human skeletal remains were found near...
Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in Andalusia confirmed to be a woman
Davenport police say the suspect involved in a theft at Theisen's in December was driving the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Theisen’s

Latest News

Make Your Own Dog Treats event at Blue Cat Brewing Co.
Go to Blue Cat for make-your-own dog treats
Make Your Own Dog Treats event at Blue Cat Brewing Co.
Go to Blue Cat for make-your-own dog treats
Alzheimer's Association offers free informational virtual series
Alzheimer's Association offers free informational virtual series
Blowing and drifting will snow continue this morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies this...
First Alert Day in effect until 10 AM Saturday due to snow