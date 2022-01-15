Advertisement

Brats beyond the barbeque

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Just because it’s January, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy bratwurst. No grilling is necessary to prepare juicy, delicious bratwurst of any flavor or variety.

Rick Simmons from the meat counter at the Hy-Vee in Bettendorf joins PSL to highlight various recipe ideas and prep methods to enjoy Hy-Vee bratwurst during NFL play off season and beyond. The January 10 for $10 Bratwurst Sale means shoppers can get ten big sausages for a bargain price.

