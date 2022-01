CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Martin Luther Kind, Junior day is coming on Monday, January 17.

The community of Clinton is hosting a celebration for the holiday through an exhibit featuring the works of local artist Hayle Calvin.

The exhibit will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to everyone.

