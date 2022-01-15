Davenport police investigating bank robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a bank robbery.

Around 5:22 p.m. Friday, police responded to Great Southern Bank, 427 W. Kimberly Road. Preliminary information indicates that a person went into the bank, demanded money from the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No other information was released Friday. Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

