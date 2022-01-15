Advertisement

Davenport police investigating bank robbery

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a bank robbery.

Around 5:22 p.m. Friday, police responded to Great Southern Bank, 427 W. Kimberly Road. Preliminary information indicates that a person went into the bank, demanded money from the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No other information was released Friday. Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest snow forecast as of 8pm Friday Evening
First Alert Day in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday due to snow
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says suspected human skeletal remains were found near...
Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in Andalusia confirmed to be a woman
Davenport police say the suspect involved in a theft at Theisen's in December was driving the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Theisen’s

Latest News

A woman killed in a mobile home fire earlier this month has been identified as 54-year-old Lisa...
Woman killed in Jan. 6 Burlington mobile home fire identified
A ribbon-cutting was held Friday for the new Deanery School of Music in Central Davenport.
Ribbon cutting held Friday for new Deanery School of Music
The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported five COVID-19 deaths.
Rock Island County reports 5 deaths, 703 new COVID cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 207,203 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois reports 207,203 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a bank robbery.
Davenport police investigating bank robbery