Explore new ideas at CommUniversity on Sundays in February

Explore new ideas and engage in lively discussions at CommUniversity this February at Black Hawk College in Moline.

CommUniversity is a series of Sunday afternoon seminars taught by local experts in arts/humanities, personal enrichment, regional studies and theology/spirituality. It’s a friendly learning atmosphere with no exams or papers to write. This series had formerly been featured at St. Ambrose University. Registration is open now and the cost is $40. For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/CU.

Brian Alm, one of the series instructors, is the PSL guest to elaborate on the classes and the state-of-the-art facilities. Alm’s class ‘A Tour of Ancient Egypt’ is one of the most popular of all the courses.

Most of this year’s classes will be offered in-person at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Three classes will be available virtually. Participants need to select ONE class that will meet Sundays, Feb. 6-27, from 2-4 p.m.

Choose from in-person classes such as:

American Sign Language

Exploring the Gifts of Celtic Spirituality

Matisse: Goldfish Bowls and Harem Girls

The Psychology of Humor

SCENE: You, Writing a Play

A Tour of Ancient Egypt

Who Was George Davenport?

Or these virtual classes:

9/11: A Retrospective After 20 Years

The Life and Times of the American Cemetery

Paper Crafting with Becky

