Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest snow forecast as of 8pm Friday Evening
First Alert Day in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday due to snow
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says suspected human skeletal remains were found near...
Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in Andalusia confirmed to be a woman
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
Shovels still needed
Patchy fog and partly sunny before snow returns Friday
The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into Four Seasons...
Vehicle crashes into Davenport business Thursday

Latest News

Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Latest snow forecast as of 8pm Friday Evening
First Alert Day in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday due to snow
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims