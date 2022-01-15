Galena woman hospitalized after crashing van during snowstorm

E. DUBUQUE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 66-year-old woman is in the hospital after reportedly driving off U.S. Rt. 20 due to snowy conditions. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday around 3:11 p.m. near N Sand Ridge Road.

The Galena woman was making a turn when her van left the roadway, hitting a “large rock wall” according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

