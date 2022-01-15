Advertisement

Galena woman hospitalized after crashing van during snowstorm

(KKTV)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

E. DUBUQUE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 66-year-old woman is in the hospital after reportedly driving off U.S. Rt. 20 due to snowy conditions. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday around 3:11 p.m. near N Sand Ridge Road.

The Galena woman was making a turn when her van left the roadway, hitting a “large rock wall” according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blowing and drifting will snow continue this morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies this...
First Alert Day in effect until 10 AM Saturday due to snow
Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
Snow emergencies declared in the QCA communities Friday and Saturday
Davenport police say the suspect involved in a theft at Theisen's in December was driving the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Theisen’s

Latest News

The event is free and open to everyone.
Clinton to host special MLK day celebration
Look for lingering clouds and blustery winds. Highs in the teens and 20's. All...
Your First Alert Forecast
Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: Snow blog
CommUniversity at Blackhawk College
Explore new ideas at CommUniversity on Sundays in February