Advertisement

Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN Co., IL (KWQC) - Galesburg teacher has been placed on leave after being arrested on criminal sexual assault charges stemming from before she worked for the district.

60-year-old Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between 2011 and 2013. Court documents say she was his high school teacher.

The offenses are punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison. The Galesburg Superintendent says Greenlief did not work for their school district at the time of the alleged assault. He says she was placed on leave last week.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest snow forecast as of 8pm Friday Evening
First Alert Day in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday due to snow
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says suspected human skeletal remains were found near...
Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in Andalusia confirmed to be a woman
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
Shovels still needed
Patchy fog and partly sunny before snow returns Friday
The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into Four Seasons...
Vehicle crashes into Davenport business Thursday

Latest News

Moline Public Works brings out more plows, gets to neighborhoods quicker
Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Latest snow forecast as of 8pm Friday Evening
First Alert Day in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday due to snow
Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: Snow blog