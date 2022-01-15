Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

WARREN Co., IL (KWQC) - Galesburg teacher has been placed on leave after being arrested on criminal sexual assault charges stemming from before she worked for the district.

60-year-old Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between 2011 and 2013. Court documents say she was his high school teacher.

The offenses are punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison. The Galesburg Superintendent says Greenlief did not work for their school district at the time of the alleged assault. He says she was placed on leave last week.

