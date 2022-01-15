Go to Blue Cat for make-your-own dog treats

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are a craft beer lover and a dog lover, here’s a family-friendly event perfect for you!

Blue Cat Brewing Co. is hosting a Make-Your-Own Dog Treats Night starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Charlie Cole from the pub explains the sustainable idea behind fun event is to repurpose their byproduct “spent grains” from brewing their craft beers. Spent grains are about 20% protein and 70% fiber, making it an ideal food source for farm animals, or for crafting fine treats for your best four-legged friend.

The treats themselves are made with just four ingredients: fresh spent grain, flour, natural peanut butter, and eggs. The pub has stocked up on dog themed treat cutters, too. Blue Cat will bake them for participants and the treats will be ready for pick up the next day. Cost is $5 (at pick up) with $1 of that cost going to King’s Harvest Animal Shelter.

This is a family friendly event and all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!

Blue Cat Brewing Co. / 113 18th St / Rock Island, IL 61201 / (309) 558-6063

