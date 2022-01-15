Iowa will receive federal dollars for bridge repairs
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The federal government will give Iowa 400 million dollars to repair bridges across the state.
It’s all part of a $27 billion investment from the bipartisan infrastructure plan.
Maria Lehman, president-elect of the American Society of Civil Engineers told KCCI, “We’re going to have a lot of cones, a lot of orange cones out there for the next five years. But the cumulative impact, both from an economic standpoint and from a safety standpoint, is going to be terrific.”
In Iowa, there are more than 4,500 bridges considered “structurally deficient.”
