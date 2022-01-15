Advertisement

Iowa will receive federal dollars for bridge repairs

Iowa leads the nation for the most structurally deficient bridges.
Iowa leads the nation for the most structurally deficient bridges.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The federal government will give Iowa 400 million dollars to repair bridges across the state.

It’s all part of a $27 billion investment from the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Maria Lehman, president-elect of the American Society of Civil Engineers told KCCI, “We’re going to have a lot of cones, a lot of orange cones out there for the next five years. But the cumulative impact, both from an economic standpoint and from a safety standpoint, is going to be terrific.”

In Iowa, there are more than 4,500 bridges considered “structurally deficient.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blowing and drifting will snow continue this morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies this...
First Alert Day in effect until 10 AM Saturday due to snow
Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
Snow emergencies declared in the QCA communities Friday and Saturday
Davenport police say the suspect involved in a theft at Theisen's in December was driving the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Theisen’s

Latest News

The event is free and open to everyone.
Clinton to host special MLK day celebration
Look for lingering clouds and blustery winds. Highs in the teens and 20's. All...
Your First Alert Forecast
Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: Snow blog
CommUniversity at Blackhawk College
Explore new ideas at CommUniversity on Sundays in February