Lawsuit finds Wisconsin has right to Gruyere cheese name

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KWQC) - A federal judge has poked holes in the legal arguments of Swiss cheesemakers to benefit Wisconsin’s dairy industry.

Cheesemakers in Switzerland argued they should have exclusive naming rights for Gruyere cheese since it was created in the country.

However, in America’s dairy capital of Wisconsin, Door County cheesemakers believe they also deserve to share the name.

The US District Court agreed, ruling that Wisconsin cheesemakers can also use the Gruyere name despite its origins.

