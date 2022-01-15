Moline Public Works brings out more plows, gets to neighborhoods quicker

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline streets may look clearer when the snow falls this year. Municipal Services General Manager for the city Rodd Schick says that’s because the city council gave them six additional staff and plows. That’s been helping them to get to neighborhoods earlier than they’ve been able to in years past.

“We’re at a higher staffing level than then the previous 21 years that I’ve been here. And so it’s made a dramatic improvement in how we’re able to address things. We basically have kind of been able to shift gears and be able to put people into residential areas but our trucks and plows into those residential areas at the onset of a snow event,” says Schick.

There are 14 plows on Moline streets at night, drivers work in 12-hour shifts, from 7 to 7.

Rock Island Public Works has a similar schedule. They pre-treated the roads on Friday and say they’ll get snow cleared pretty quickly depending on the amount of snow we received.

Public Works Director Michael Bartels reminds residents to stay off snow routes and “move their cars in residential areas, even if they’re not in snow routes. That always said always helps us with getting the snow removed properly getting it to the curb. Anytime we don’t have to pull out plow around a car. It helps the drivers and eliminates liability.”

He says like the rest of the country, they’ve been affected by the Coronavirus. Currently, they have about six employees out due to COVID-19 and have brought in substitutes for this snow storm.

