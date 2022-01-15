Advertisement

Police searching for suspect of Davenport bank robbery

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who robbed the Great Southern Bank on West Kimberly near the mall on Friday, January 14.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

In surveillance photos, police are searching for a person of interest wearing a hoodie and gloves as he or she climbed onto the counter and demanded money.

Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Davenport Police at 563-329-7979 or Crimestoppers.

