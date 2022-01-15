Snow Ending, But Blustery Winds Continue

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY UNTIL 10 AM SATURDAY FOR BLOWING/DRIFTING SNOW AND POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS***

As the snow finally comes to an end, expect lingering clouds, along with brisk winds creating some blowing and drifting snow. Highs should remain chilly, in the lower to middle 20′s. It will be clear and cold tonight, then partly sunny and cold Sunday with highs reaching the 20′s once again. A quick moving round of snow will be possible by afternoon/evening. Temperatures head back into the 30′s for the start of the week.

TODAY: Snow ending, then lingering clouds and blustery winds. Some blowing and drifting. High: 24°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph. Wind chills: Single digits.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 7°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Snow showers by evening. High: 25°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

