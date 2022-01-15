Some Blowing & Drifting Snow This Afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- The snow has finally comes to an end, but cloudy skies and blustery winds will stick around for a while, creating some blowing and drifting snow. Highs should remain chilly, in the lower to middle 20′s. It will be clear and cold tonight, then partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold Sunday with highs reaching the 20′s once again. A quick moving round of snow will be possible by late afternoon/evening. Temperatures head back into the 30′s for the start of the week.

TODAY: Lingering clouds and blustery winds. Some blowing and drifting. High: 24°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph. Wind chills: Single digits.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 7°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow showers by late afternoon/evening. High: 25°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

