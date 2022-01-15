Advertisement

Three of Philadelphia’s famous residents will donate to children

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Some of Philadelphia’s most famous residents and former residents are pitching in to help the city’s children.

“People Magazine” reports that actor-comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76-ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin are teaming up on a $15 million dollar donation.

The money will benefit students at 110 of the city’s schools for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

Funds will help families cover the cost of tuition as well as technology like laptops, tablets and WIFI.

All three Philadelphia natives credit the “City of Brotherly Love” for a large part of their success.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blowing and drifting will snow continue this morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies this...
First Alert Day in effect until 10 AM Saturday due to snow
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says suspected human skeletal remains were found near...
Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in Andalusia confirmed to be a woman
Davenport police say the suspect involved in a theft at Theisen's in December was driving the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Theisen’s

Latest News

This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant,...
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew, accuser seek witnesses in sex abuse lawsuit
Officials say 11-alarm fire near a chemical warehouse in Passaic, New Jersey, is contained....
Firefighters battle massive fire near N.J. chemical plant
2022 Obamacare open enrollment ending
2022 Obamacare open enrollment ending