Three of Philadelphia’s famous residents will donate to children

Some of Philadelphia's most famous residents and former residents are pitching in to help the city's children.

“People Magazine” reports that actor-comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76-ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin are teaming up on a $15 million dollar donation.

The money will benefit students at 110 of the city’s schools for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

Funds will help families cover the cost of tuition as well as technology like laptops, tablets and WIFI.

All three Philadelphia natives credit the “City of Brotherly Love” for a large part of their success.

