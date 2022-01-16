Advertisement

Chicago cites restaurants, gyms for COVID vaccine violations


A sign reminds customers that masks are required in their store Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials have handed out more than 30 citations to businesses for failing to enforce the city’s requirement that people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in many places.

The order took effect Jan. 3, and through Wednesday, the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency had issued 32 citations to 16 businesses.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the businesses include restaurants, fitness centers, a swim school and a children’s play space. Some of the citations were for failing to develop a written policy on performing the vaccination card checks and enforcing it.

