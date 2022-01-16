Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene

Advertisement

Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 7:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Howell & 70th St.

A portion of 70th St. was closed for several blocks tonight as crews battled the fire for about ten minutes. A TV6 crew on scene says the fire appeared to be coming from the basement, as firefighters cleared the area.

The District Chief says no one was inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

