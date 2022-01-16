Advertisement

Fire damages convenience store in Colona

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLONA, Illinois (KWQC) - A fire damaged a convenience store and laundromat in Colona on Saturday.

The Colona Fire Department says they responded to a report of a structure fire at 412 1st Avenue in Colona. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from one side of the building.

Officials say everyone inside had evacuated when firefighters arrived. No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.

