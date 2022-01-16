Fire damages convenience store in Colona

COLONA, Illinois (KWQC) - A fire damaged a convenience store and laundromat in Colona on Saturday.

The Colona Fire Department says they responded to a report of a structure fire at 412 1st Avenue in Colona. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from one side of the building.

Officials say everyone inside had evacuated when firefighters arrived. No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.

