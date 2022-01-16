Geneseo wins own invite for first time since 1988

Geneseo, Ill. (KWQC) - Champions list

106 - 1st Place - Bradley Ruckman of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)

113 - 1st Place - Blake Gioimo of Cedar Rapids (Prairie)

120 - 1st Place - Connor Kidd of Morton

126 - 1st Place - Alec Schmacht of Moline

132 - 1st Place - Brock Smith of Riverdale

138 - 1st Place - Kole Brower of Moline

145 - 1st Place - Noah Tapia of Moline

152 - 1st Place - Collin Altensey of Riverdale

160 - 1st Place - Anthony Montez of Geneseo

170 - 1st Place - Abe Wojcikiewicz of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)

182 - 1st Place - Dominic Thebeau of Belleville East

195 - 1st Place - Colton Carlisle of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)

220 - 1st Place - Tim Stohl of Geneseo

285 - 1st Place - Carter Dawley of Cedar Rapids (Prairie)

The Maple Leafs won the team title for the first time since 1988. Moline finished second.

