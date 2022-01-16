Geneseo wins own invite for first time since 1988
Published: Jan. 15, 2022
Geneseo, Ill. (KWQC) - Champions list
- 106 - 1st Place - Bradley Ruckman of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
- 113 - 1st Place - Blake Gioimo of Cedar Rapids (Prairie)
- 120 - 1st Place - Connor Kidd of Morton
- 126 - 1st Place - Alec Schmacht of Moline
- 132 - 1st Place - Brock Smith of Riverdale
- 138 - 1st Place - Kole Brower of Moline
- 145 - 1st Place - Noah Tapia of Moline
- 152 - 1st Place - Collin Altensey of Riverdale
- 160 - 1st Place - Anthony Montez of Geneseo
- 170 - 1st Place - Abe Wojcikiewicz of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
- 182 - 1st Place - Dominic Thebeau of Belleville East
- 195 - 1st Place - Colton Carlisle of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
- 220 - 1st Place - Tim Stohl of Geneseo
- 285 - 1st Place - Carter Dawley of Cedar Rapids (Prairie)
The Maple Leafs won the team title for the first time since 1988. Moline finished second.
