Geneseo wins own invite for first time since 1988

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Geneseo, Ill. (KWQC) - Champions list

  • 106 - 1st Place - Bradley Ruckman of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
  • 113 - 1st Place - Blake Gioimo of Cedar Rapids (Prairie)
  • 120 - 1st Place - Connor Kidd of Morton
  • 126 - 1st Place - Alec Schmacht of Moline
  • 132 - 1st Place - Brock Smith of Riverdale
  • 138 - 1st Place - Kole Brower of Moline
  • 145 - 1st Place - Noah Tapia of Moline
  • 152 - 1st Place - Collin Altensey of Riverdale
  • 160 - 1st Place - Anthony Montez of Geneseo
  • 170 - 1st Place - Abe Wojcikiewicz of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
  • 182 - 1st Place - Dominic Thebeau of Belleville East
  • 195 - 1st Place - Colton Carlisle of Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
  • 220 - 1st Place - Tim Stohl of Geneseo
  • 285 - 1st Place - Carter Dawley of Cedar Rapids (Prairie)

The Maple Leafs won the team title for the first time since 1988. Moline finished second.

