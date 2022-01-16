Advertisement

Illinois authorities probe 7 overdose cases that killed 2

The leading cause of death between 18 to 45-year-olds nationwide is Fentanyl overdoses.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Illinois are investigating seven fentanyl overdose cases over 24 hours that left two people dead.

The Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office say the two victims who died were a 20-year-old female and 37-year-old male, both of Kankakee. The (Kankakee) Daily Journal reports that authorities did not have the conditions of the other five.

Coroner Bob Gessner says it’s the first time there has been so many cases in a short period of time.

Police say it appeared the individuals had been together Thursday and was followed by several calls to authorities on Friday.

