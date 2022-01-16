Illinois authorities probe 7 overdose cases that killed 2

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Illinois are investigating seven fentanyl overdose cases over 24 hours that left two people dead.

The Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office say the two victims who died were a 20-year-old female and 37-year-old male, both of Kankakee. The (Kankakee) Daily Journal reports that authorities did not have the conditions of the other five.

Coroner Bob Gessner says it’s the first time there has been so many cases in a short period of time.

Police say it appeared the individuals had been together Thursday and was followed by several calls to authorities on Friday.

