Advertisement

Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases

The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to a 16-year-old mother.
The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to a 16-year-old mother.(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that parents must be given preference in regaining custody of their children in cases where other people have been caring for the kids through a guardianship.

In a decision involving the case of a single mother and her child’s grandparents, the court on Friday established that parents have a fundamental right to the care, custody and control of their children.

The court said that in cases where parents are seeking return of children and a dissolving of a guardianship, the juvenile court must presume “the child’s best interests are served by reuniting the minor child with their parent.”

The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to 16-year-old mother. The child lived mostly with her grandparents but the mother sought full return of custody.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blowing and drifting will snow continue this morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies this...
First Alert Day in effect until 10 AM Saturday due to snow
Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
TV6 Investigates: After School Satan Club in Moline
WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
Snow emergencies declared in the QCA communities Friday and Saturday
Davenport police say the suspect involved in a theft at Theisen's in December was driving the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Theisen’s

Latest News

A sign reminds customers that masks are required in their store Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.. (AP...
Chicago cites restaurants, gyms for COVID vaccine violations
The event is free and open to everyone.
Clinton to host special MLK day celebration
Look for lingering clouds and blustery winds. Highs in the teens and 20's. All...
Your First Alert Forecast
Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: Snow blog