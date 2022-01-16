Advertisement

Light Snow Moves In This Afternoon

A Bit Milder For The Start Of The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Jan. 16, 2022
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- Look for more clouds across the region, along with another shot of light snow developing this afternoon and continuing into this evening. Highs will be chilly, only reaching the 20′s. That snow will exit later this evening, leaving behind only minor accumulations of a dusting at best. Temperatures return to the 30′s for many locations Monday and Tuesday, with passing clouds through the period. It’ll be a brief warm up as readings return to the single digits and teens through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow developing by afternoon. High: 25°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ends this evening, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MLK Jr DAY: Lingering clouds and not as cold. High: 32°. Wind: W 5-15+ mph.

Chilly conditions as you step out the door this morning, followed by brief light snow this...
A Very Cold Start To The Day
Your First Alert Forecast
Some Blowing & Drifting Snow This Afternoon
