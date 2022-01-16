Moline, Rock Island pick up late night wins at the Eastbay Shootout

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons finished off the day of basketball at the Eastbay Shootout by topping a tough Carmel Catholic squad. Brock Harding and Grant Welch both scored over 20 to lead Moline to a 78-66 win at Wharton Field House.

Before Moline and Carmel took the court, they had to wait for Rock Island and Marian Catholic to finish a double overtime contest. The Rocks trailed at halftime of the game, but were able to fight back in the third quarter. Rock Island appeared to win the game with a block as the clock expired, but a foul call allowed Marian to send the game to overtime. Rocks top scorer, Amarion Nimmers, fouled out in the first overtime session, ending his night with 33 points, but Rock Island was able to take the win by three, 71-68, in double overtime.

