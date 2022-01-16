Scott County legislators react to Gov. Reynolds’ address at forum

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of bipartisan legislators gathered at the Bettendorf library for the first of four Scott County Legislative Forums on Saturday morning.

The seven lawmakers answered questions from residents on various topics like infrastructure and child care. For many, it was their first opportunity to hear from lawmakers after Governor Kim Reynolds’ “Condition of the State” address.

Rep. Gary Mohr, R- Bettendorf, said Republicans in Des Moines are still putting together the pieces for the Governor’s agenda in 2022.

“We’re just now sifting through [the governor’s speech] trying to figure out what the priorities of the legislature are going to be,” Mohr said.

Education reform was a key focus in Reynolds’ address Tuesday and for residents on Saturday.

In her speech, the Governor called for legislation that she said will provide transparency to parents about what their kids are reading.

Rep. Phyllis Thede, D- Davenport, said it’s a non-issue.

“Books are a choice for students. They don’t have to read them if they don’t want to,” Thede said. “It’s always been this way, always.”

Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R- LeClaire says she agrees with Reynolds’.

“There are very specific examples of books that are currently in public school libraries that have content that should not be in front of K-12 children.”

The Governor also proposed legislation that could give lower to middle-income families resources to send students to private schools.

Cournoyer said while it provides for competition among schools, she wants more details before backing the plan.

“I just need to see the numbers to make sure public schools aren’t harmed in the process.”

None of the Democrats on the panel commented on the issue.

Residents also asked about Reynolds’ proposed 4% flat income tax and her plans for unemployment reform.

Rep. Monica Kurth, D- Davenport, said the Governor’s tax plan won’t help Iowa.

“Flat taxes are regressive. They are going to hurt the people who are barely scraping by on $7.25 per hour, much more than those making $100,000, $150,000.”

Meanwhile, Mohr said the proposed tax is a good idea.

“A 4% flat tax for everybody is fair. Whether they’re wealthy or not wealthy. Everyone in this society has an opportunity to increase their assets.”

The next Scott County Legislative Forum is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at LULAC in Davenport. For updates, visit the forum’s Facebook page.

