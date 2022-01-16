Advertisement

Unique cars on display during Quad Cities weekend car show

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Car Show kicked off over the weekend with the “Rod and Custom” show.

Hundreds of people visited the 30 vendors with over 100 cars on display.

Almost every car is one of a kind, each with a different story, including Ghostbusters ambulance.

The event also invites charities and gives them a platform to promote their causes.

“As you grow in the car hobby you find friends, people who help you with a project, “said event organizer Greg Dwyer, “they become life-long friends, whether it’s a car that you’re working your garage in the summertime or the winter.”

The car show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bend Expo Center in East Moline.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at...
Iowa State Patrol: Young driver caught going 101 mph to ‘beat the snow storm’
Around 5:22 p.m. Friday, Davenport police responded to Great Southern Bank, 427 W. Kimberly...
Davenport police investigating bank robbery
WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
Snow emergencies declared in the QCA communities Friday and Saturday

Latest News

Chilly conditions as you step out the door this morning, followed by brief light snow this...
Your First Alert Forecast
Vander Veer Park giving away free poinsettias over the weekend
Vander Veer Park giving away free poinsettias over the weekend
Vander Veer Park giving away free poinsettias over the weekend
Vander Veer Park giving away free poinsettias over the weekend
Geneseo, IL
Geneseo wins own invite for first time since 1988