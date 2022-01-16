Unique cars on display during Quad Cities weekend car show

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Car Show kicked off over the weekend with the “Rod and Custom” show.

Hundreds of people visited the 30 vendors with over 100 cars on display.

Almost every car is one of a kind, each with a different story, including Ghostbusters ambulance.

The event also invites charities and gives them a platform to promote their causes.

“As you grow in the car hobby you find friends, people who help you with a project, “said event organizer Greg Dwyer, “they become life-long friends, whether it’s a car that you’re working your garage in the summertime or the winter.”

The car show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bend Expo Center in East Moline.

