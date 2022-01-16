Advertisement

Vander Veer Park giving away free poinsettias over the weekend

By Samson Kimani
Published: Jan. 15, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Vander Veer Botanical Park is giving away free poinsettias on Saturday and Sunday, January 15-16.

The Conservatory at Vander Veer Park is inviting the public to take a poinsettia home, one per person. The flowers are from the Park’s holiday display, Poinsettia & Lights.

Staff will provide visitors with information and tips on how to keep their poinsettia healthy.

“These are plants that can go inside and outside, they bring a lot of colors,” says Bruce Kirkberg, a seasonal gardener at the Conservatory. “We have the traditional red, we have white. We have got some that are in the pinks. These are plants that you can raise and they become a member of the family. These can be with you five, ten, fifteen, twenty years.”

The Conservatory is open 10 a.m to 4 p.m but will be closed 2-4 weeks for cleaning, starting Monday, January 17. For any questions, call The Friends of Vander Veer at 563-323-3298.

