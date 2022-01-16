A Very Cold Start To The Day

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- Look for more clouds across the region, along with another shot of light snow developing this afternoon and continuing into this evening. Highs will be chilly, only reaching the 20′s. That snow will exit later this evening, leaving behind only minor accumulations of less than 1″. Temperatures return to the 30′s for many locations Monday and Tuesday, with passing clouds through the period. It’ll be a brief warm up as readings return to the single digits and teens through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow developing by afternoon. High: 25°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ends this evening, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MLK Jr DAY: Lingering clouds and not as cold. High: 32°. Wind: W 5-15+ mph.

