Blessing Box donation drive held Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends of Martin Luther King to hold a Blessing Box donation drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The drive will be held at the TV6 station, 805 Brady Street.

Items needed include:

Personal products

Toothpaste/brushes



Mouthwash



Deodorant



Soap/body wash



Lotion/Vaseline



Shampoo/conditioner



Sanitizer

Cleaning products

Bathroom cleaners



Household cleaners



Disinfectant wipes



Dish detergent



Paper products

Paper towels



Toilet paper



Kleenex



Laundry Products

Detergent



Bleach



Fabric softener



Monetary donations also were welcome online or by mail – P.U.N.C.H Davenport, 1401 N. Perry St., Davenport, Iowa, 52803.

