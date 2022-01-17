Blessing Box donation drive held Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends of Martin Luther King to hold a Blessing Box donation drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
The drive will be held at the TV6 station, 805 Brady Street.
Items needed include:
Personal products
- Toothpaste/brushes
- Mouthwash
- Deodorant
- Soap/body wash
- Lotion/Vaseline
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Sanitizer
Cleaning products
- Bathroom cleaners
- Household cleaners
- Disinfectant wipes
- Dish detergent
Paper products
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Kleenex
Laundry Products
- Detergent
- Bleach
- Fabric softener
Monetary donations also were welcome online or by mail – P.U.N.C.H Davenport, 1401 N. Perry St., Davenport, Iowa, 52803.
