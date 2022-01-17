Clinton MLK celebration highlights local artist

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Community members gathered at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clinton on Sunday afternoon to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 33rd Annual MLK celebration brought Clinton together under the theme of “Promoting and Living Peace 365.″ It highlighted artwork by Clinton Community College alum, Hayle Calvin.

In her exhibit titled “Melanin Pillars of Excellence,” Calvin honors Black trailblazers like Dr. King, Rosa Parks, the Obamas and her grandmother, Lametta Wynn, the first Black woman to be elected mayor in Iowa.

Calvin said it’s great to be able to celebrate people she looks up to through her art.

“Most of them overcame adversities but were still able to rise and achieve amazing things,” Calvin said. “[They] really inspired me, I would like to achieve amazing things in my future too.”

The event also included a viewing of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and an explanation of his lesser-known “What is Your Life Blueprint?” speech.

The Master of Ceremony for the event, Kathryn Wynn-Calvin, said talking about King’s speeches is an important part of celebrating his legacy.

“There were so many memorable speeches that Dr. King had,” Wynn-Calvin said. “If you don’t implement them into your life, implement what he says ... all they are, are speeches.”

After Wynn-Calvin’s opening remarks, each table held a discussion about the theme and how it plays into equality and representation for people of color.

Karl Wolf moderated the discussion and said they give a lot of perspective to the community.

“It’s especially important these days because so many people seem to not be able to have a discussion around things anymore,” Wolf said. “Civil discourse is something we seem to be losing touch of.”

Eunice Schexnyder-Short was the first Black teacher in Clinton. She says the City has come a long way, but still has work to do.

“Students today — younger people are looking at race in a different way than they did when I first came here,” Schexnyder-Short said.

Calvin’s exhibit will be on display through the end of February at CCC’s art gallery.

