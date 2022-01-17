Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Monday

Dense smoke engulfed the house in Rock Island as crews respond.
Dense smoke engulfed the house in Rock Island as crews respond.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire where two pets have died Monday.

The fire department told TV6 crews on the scene the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second.

Crews said no one was home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to a 16-year-old mother.
Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene
Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene
The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at...
Iowa State Patrol: Young driver caught going 101 mph to ‘beat the snow storm’

Latest News

The annual Blessing Box donation drive was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the KWQC-TV6...
Blessing Box donation drive held Monday (Part 2)
The annual Blessing Box donation drive was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the KWQC-TV6...
Blessing Box donation drive held Monday (Part 1)
The Rock Falls Police Department responded to a reported fight involving a firearm at The...
One person injured, one arrested after shooting in Rock Falls
MLK Park will be located at 501 Brady Street, Davenport, the Quad Cities non-profit said. The...
The Friends of MLK unveils Davenport park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.