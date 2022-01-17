Advertisement

Ex-Chicago alderman seeks prison release over COVID concerns

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion is seeking an early release from prison due to his age, health, and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. Attorneys for Edward Vrdolyak filed an emergency petition Friday.

He began serving his sentence in November after several delays related to the pandemic.

Attorneys say the 84-year-old suffers from medical conditions including dementia and has a compromised immune system that would put him at higher risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.

The motion seeks that his sentence be reduced to time served. A hearing for the motion has not been set.

Vrdolyak pleaded guilty in March 2019.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at...
Iowa State Patrol: Young driver caught going 101 mph to ‘beat the snow storm’
Around 5:22 p.m. Friday, Davenport police responded to Great Southern Bank, 427 W. Kimberly...
Davenport police investigating bank robbery
The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to a 16-year-old mother.
Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases
Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene
Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene

Latest News

Clinton MLK celebration
Clinton MLK celebration highlights local artist
Betty White Challenge
QC Animal Welfare Center to take part in Betty White challenge
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa coach disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe
The leading cause of death between 18 to 45-year-olds nationwide is Fentanyl overdoses.
Illinois authorities probe 7 overdose cases that killed 2