Ex-Chicago alderman seeks prison release over COVID concerns

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion is seeking an early release from prison due to his age, health, and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. Attorneys for Edward Vrdolyak filed an emergency petition Friday.

He began serving his sentence in November after several delays related to the pandemic.

Attorneys say the 84-year-old suffers from medical conditions including dementia and has a compromised immune system that would put him at higher risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.

The motion seeks that his sentence be reduced to time served. A hearing for the motion has not been set.

Vrdolyak pleaded guilty in March 2019.

