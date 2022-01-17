Advertisement

The Friends of MLK unveils Davenport park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Caption
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Friends of MLK announced plans for a new park in the City of Davenport that will honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

MLK Park will be located at 501 Brady Street, Davenport, the Quad Cities non-profit said in a media release. The park will be the City of Davenport’s first official memorial for Dr. King.

“The vision for an MLK memorial began back in 2014 with a City of Davenport Task Force,” said Ryan Saddler, Board Chair and CEO of the Friends of MLK. “It is exciting to see this vision begin to come to reality. It is our hope that all Davenport residents and Quad Citizens will see this park as an opportunity to gather and honor the life and legacy of Dr. King. This park is our reminder of the fight for equity and justice that has made America what it is today.”

The park was designed in collaboration with Streamline Architects, The Friends of MLK said.

“As Mayor, I am pleased to see this exciting project come to fruition,” the City of Davenport Mayor Mike Matson stated. “The Davenport City Council appreciates the great work of the Friends of MLK, who have sought to find ways to honor the great legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. in our community. Through their diligent work and partnership, the Davenport City Council has made a funding commitment to create a new park in memorial of Martine Luther King, Jr. This park will provide Davenport residents with a place to gather, celebrate, remember and honor the legacy of someone that fought for the freedom of many.”

The tentative groundbreaking date is set for April 2022, and the opening in summer 2022, The Friends of MLK said. 50 percent of the construction funds have been raised to date.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to a 16-year-old mother.
Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene
Davenport Fire Department responds to house fire, smoky scene
The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at...
Iowa State Patrol: Young driver caught going 101 mph to ‘beat the snow storm’

Latest News

The Rock Falls Police Department responded to a reported fight involving a firearm at The...
One person injured, one arrested after shooting in Rock Falls
Officers responded around 8:42 a.m. to Git-N-Go, 4319 6th Ave., after receiving a report of an...
Rock Island police investigating convenience store robbery
The Friends of MLK unveil Davenport park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The woman was making a turn when her van left the roadway, hitting a “large rock wall”...
Galena woman hospitalized after crashing van during snowstorm