Advertisement

Iowa coach disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has disbanded an alumni advisory committee that was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants.

The Gazette reports that Ferentz’ decision to end the committee came shortly after its leader, former offensive lineman David Porter, suggested it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz.

But Ferentz said he had decided to overhaul the committee last fall before Porter made his comment to other committee members in a text message.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Greenlief is charged in Warren County with sexually assaulting a teenage boy between...
Galesburg teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at...
Iowa State Patrol: Young driver caught going 101 mph to ‘beat the snow storm’
Around 5:22 p.m. Friday, Davenport police responded to Great Southern Bank, 427 W. Kimberly...
Davenport police investigating bank robbery
The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to a 16-year-old mother.
Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases
WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
Snow emergencies declared in the QCA communities Friday and Saturday

Latest News

The leading cause of death between 18 to 45-year-olds nationwide is Fentanyl overdoses.
Illinois authorities probe 7 overdose cases that killed 2
Fire damages store in Colona
Fire damages convenience store in Colona
Chilly conditions as you step out the door this morning, followed by brief light snow this...
Your First Alert Forecast
Vander Veer Park giving away free poinsettias over the weekend
Vander Veer Park giving away free poinsettias over the weekend