Iowa State Patrol records 194 crashes in three day period

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has released some surprising data from the roads this last weekend.

From January 14th at 5:00 am till January 17th at 5:00 am the Iowa State Patrol recorded a total of 194 crashes in the state. Of those crashes, 176 resulted in property damage, and 18 resulted in personal injury.

Fortunately, zero of the crashes were reportedly fatal.

