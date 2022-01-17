Milder Temperatures Through Tuesday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Not much in the way of sunshine for the start of the work week. We’ll hang onto the clouds this afternoon, with temperatures ranging from the 20′s to the lower 30′s. We’re heading into a brief mild spell for Tuesday, with a sun/cloud mix and highs in the 30′s to lower 40′s. That will be it for the warm up as cold arctic air and blustery winds sweep through the region Tuesday night. That should drop temperatures into the single digits and teens through the rest if the week, with lows in the sub-zero range.

MLK Jr DAY: Lingering clouds and not as cold. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 23°. Wind: W 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High: 38°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.