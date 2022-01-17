Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Through Tuesday

A Quick Drop in Temperatures For The Rest Of The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Not much in the way of sunshine for the start of the work week. We’ll hang onto the clouds this afternoon, with temperatures ranging from the 20′s to the lower 30′s. We’re heading into a brief mild spell for Tuesday, with a sun/cloud mix and highs in the 30′s to lower 40′s. That will be it for the warm up as cold arctic air and blustery winds sweep through the region Tuesday night. That should drop temperatures into the single digits and teens through the rest if the week, with lows in the sub-zero range.

MLK Jr DAY: Lingering clouds and not as cold. High: 30°.  Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 23°. Wind: W 5 mph.

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny and milder. High: 38°. Wind:  S 10-15+ mph.

